Hundreds trapped as floods submerge parts of Afienya after hours of overnight rains

Hundreds of residents in Afienya in the Greater Accra region are reportedly trapped in their homes following severe flooding caused by heavy overnight rains on Sunday.

JoyNews' Carlos Calony, reporting from the area on Monday morning, described the situation as dire, with large sections of the community inundated by floodwaters.

The immediate past Assembly Member for the Afienya Electoral Area, Habib Awudu Mohammed, told JoyNews that "It is true the whole area is flooded. Afienya itself, the town, the TOR Estate, Jerusalem, the Sanford Clinic, Ablekuma and other surrounding areas. The situation here is not easy; people are trapped in their rooms, they cannot move, they cannot do anything."

He added that personnel from the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the Ghana National Fire Service had begun moving into the community to rescue affected residents.

"Luckily, we got in touch with the NADMO rescue team; some of them are here, the Fire Service are here in their numbers, and we are doing our best to see how best we can rescue the people," he noted.

According to him, the last time Afienya experienced flooding of such magnitude was 16 years ago.

The flooding has also resulted in heavy traffic congestion along the main Afienya–Tema road, disrupting the movement of commuters and motorists.

The former Assembly member for Afienya Electoral Area, Habib Awudu Mohammed.

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