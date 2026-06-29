Flooding disrupts movement on Accra–Kumasi highway

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Heavy rains have disrupted movement on the Accra–Kumasi highway, with sections of the major road submerged by floodwaters, bringing traffic to a complete standstill.
The floodwaters have reportedly crossed the stretch of the highway, effectively dividing the carriageway and leaving motorists stranded in long queues in both directions.
Commuters have been caught in severe delays as vehicles remain stuck, unable to proceed due to the rising water levels on the busy intercity route, JoyNews' Naa Morkor reported.
The Interior Minister, Muntaka Mubarak, in an interview on JoyFM's Super Morning Show on Monday, said the rains would continue until midday as predicted by weather forecasters, hence the need to prioritise personal safety.
He further urged all emergency and security services to collaborate to ensure that lives and property are protected.
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