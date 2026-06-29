Don’t force your way through floodwaters – NADMO warns

Heavy overnight rains have triggered severe traffic congestion across the national capital, Accra, on Monday, 29 June, leaving several major roads heavily gridlocked and slowing commuter movement.

Speaking on Joy FM's Super Morning Show on Monday, the Director of the Inspectorate Division at the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Richard Amuyatey, urged the public to avoid any contact with floodwaters as parts of the city continue to experience rising water levels.

"We are on the ground, and so we are responding to all. What they need is to stay indoors where they are to stay safe," he said.

He cautioned residents against walking through flooded areas and warned motorists and riders not to drive or ride through submerged roads, stressing that such actions pose serious risks to life and safety.

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Mr Amuyatey further advised stranded commuters within the city to seek safer locations and suspend their journeys until conditions improve.

He also urged residents who are yet to leave their homes to remain indoors until the situation stabilises.

Authorities continue to monitor affected areas as Accra grapples with disruptions caused by persistent rainfall.

Meanwhile, stranded residents in need of NADMO support can call the national emergency line 112 or 0302964 884.

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