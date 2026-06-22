NDC names national headquarters after Jerry John Rawlings on 79th birthday

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has named its national headquarters located at Adabraka in Accra after founder Jerry John Rawlings.
A bust unveiling ceremony will be organised on Monday, June 22, at an official naming ceremony at the party headquarters, expected to be led by President John Dramani Mahama.
To be named "Jerry Rawlings House," the move is to immortalise the founding father on his 79th birthday and five years, seven months after his passing.
The ceremony is being organised in conjunction with the J.J. Rawlings Foundation as part of events to mark the 79th birthday of the party’s founder.
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