‘It’s feasible’: NDC says it is ready to implement Supreme Court ruling on internal party elections

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed confidence that it can comply with the Supreme Court's directive requiring political parties to replace the delegate system with a more inclusive process that allows all eligible members to participate in the selection of parliamentary and presidential candidates.
The party believes the transition is achievable, arguing that the success of such a system depends largely on maintaining a credible and comprehensive membership database.
It maintains that with accurate records, political parties can efficiently organise nationwide internal elections involving all eligible members.
The Supreme Court recently declared the delegate system unconstitutional and ordered political parties to adopt a new electoral arrangement that gives every member in good standing the opportunity to vote in presidential and parliamentary primaries within one year of the ruling.
Speaking on Citi FM on Wednesday, July 29, the NDC's Deputy Director of IT and Elections, Rashid Tanko Computer, said the party already possesses the data management systems and organisational structures needed to implement the new arrangement.
He pointed to the party's recent branch elections, where members across more than 40,000 branches voted directly to elect their representatives, as evidence of its preparedness.
"It's feasible. Very feasible. I mean, why not? It's just about data. If you have the data, why can't you do it?" he said, adding that the NDC could implement the directive even if it were required to do so this year.
Mr Tanko said the successful conduct of the branch elections demonstrated the party's capacity to organise large-scale internal polls involving thousands of members.
He insisted the NDC is well-positioned to comply with the Supreme Court's decision within the stipulated timeframe and remains committed to strengthening internal party democracy.
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