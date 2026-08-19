Ghana Immigration Service Council approves new policies to accelerate reset agenda

Audio By Carbonatix
The Governing Council of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has approved a set of policies aimed at accelerating the Service’s reset agenda.
The measures were adopted at the Council’s 33rd sitting held on Friday under the chairmanship of Rev. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, GIS disclosed on social media.
According to the GIS, the policies are intended to strengthen its operations, improve service delivery, and align the institution with its renewed vision.
The meeting also saw the formal introduction of the newly appointed Deputy Comptrollers-General to the Council.
The new Deputy Comptrollers-General were congratulated on their appointments and encouraged to bring fresh leadership energy and foster greater collaboration to support the Service’s transformation agenda.
The Council said the decisions form part of efforts to build a more effective and responsive Ghana Immigration Service.
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