‘We have shaken it up’ – Sampson says Black Princesses ready to redeem themselves

Black Princesses head coach Charles Sampson says his players have overcome the disappointment of their 3-0 defeat to Ecuador and are ready to redeem themselves against South Korea at the U-20 Women’s World Cup in Poland.

Ghana suffered a difficult start to their campaign after conceding three goals against Ecuador in their opening Group stage fixture.

The defeat left the players and technical team disappointed, but Sampson says the squad has now moved on from the setback.

“I can say confidently that the girls have overcome the last game shock and the emotions in it, so now it looks like we are ready to go,” Sampson said.

The coach believes the team’s character will be crucial as they seek to bounce back in their next game.

“I will say the first game actually was a weird game, weird in many senses that what we normally do at ease did not work, and it can also be so many factors, difficult to pinpoint,” he added.

“But as a team and the sort of character we have in here, this is a challenge we will handle it well.

“The girls were all down, just like myself, in the first game. We have shaken it up now, we are ready to go and redeem ourselves.”

The Black Princesses will be hoping for a much-improved performance when they take on South Korea.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.