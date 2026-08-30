Photos: Ghana Immigration Service removes 1,055 street beggars from Accra, Kumasi streets

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has removed 1,055 migrant street beggars from the streets of Accra and Kumasi as part of an operation targeting undocumented foreign nationals.
The exercise follows directives from the Minister for the Interior, Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, aimed at addressing the presence of undocumented migrants and street beggars in major Ghanaian cities.
The operation forms part of ongoing efforts by authorities to address concerns over street begging and human trafficking, particularly in urban centres such as Accra.
Below are some photos:
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