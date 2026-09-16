Police interdict seven officers over alleged extortion in Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has interdicted seven police personnel over an alleged extortion incident in Accra involving a member of the public.
According to a press statement issued on Wwednesday, September 16, the officers, who were members of a patrol team, are alleged to have demanded money from the victim and compelled him to withdraw the funds from an ATM for them.
The personnel interdicted are Inspector Courage Boateng, General Sergeant Stephen Addo, General Corporal Moses Anyarvi, General Corporal Prosper Adiabo, General Lance Corporal Samuel Anokye, General Constable Henrietta Coleman and General Constable Bernard Amoako.
The Police Service said the interdiction has been ordered to allow the Police Professional Standards Bureau (PPSB) to investigate the allegations.
It said the matter would be thoroughly investigated and that appropriate action would be taken based on the findings of the investigation.
The interdiction does not in itself establish the allegations against the officers, with the case remaining subject to the ongoing investigation by the PPSB.
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