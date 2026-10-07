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Rooted like a tree, responsive like a river: Dr Amin Adam calls for new model of Imamship to meet modern realities

  7 October 2026 2:00pm
Amin Adam
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Former Finance Minister Dr Mohammed Amin Adam has called for a new model of Islamic leadership to meet Ghana's fast-changing social realities, arguing that Imams must remain spiritually grounded while adapting their tools and institutions.

Speaking at the 5th National Conference of Regional Imams in Accra, Dr Amin Adam said the central question facing the Muslim community today was how the Imam could continue to lead effectively without losing his trusted authority.

"How does the Imam in modern times continue to lead a community whose needs, pleasures and expectations are changing faster than at any time in our history without losing the spiritual authority and the traditions that have made him trusted for generations?" he posed.

"My answer this afternoon is this: the Imam of today and the future must be rooted like a tree and responsive like a river," he told the gathering of regional Imams, scholars and Zongo leaders.

Explaining his metaphor, the former minister said resilience was about combining doctrinal roots with modern responsiveness.

"What it means in our context is that the Imam must be rooted in the Quran and the Sunnah but responsive in the methods, institutions and the tools that he uses to serve. This combination is what we need to produce resilient Imams," he stressed.

Dr Amin Adam traced the historic role of Imams in Ghana, noting that from the old scholarly centres of Wa, Dagbon and Salaga to the Zongos of Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Koforidua, the Imam had never been only the person who led the five daily prayers.

"In Ghana, the Imam has been a teacher, a judge of family disputes, a marriage officiant, a counsellor, a mediator, an adviser to chiefs and the voice of the community before the authorities," he said.

He added that the need for resilient leadership was even more urgent given the size and youthfulness of Ghana's Muslim population.

"Today, Muslims make up roughly one in every five Ghanaians. That is about twenty per cent, according to the 2021 Population and Housing Census. But I believe we are more than this. That is several million citizens whose spiritual life, family stability, social welfare and increasingly economic prospects depend heavily on the quality of their local Imam," he added.

The conference, which brought together Regional Chief Imams from across the 16 regions and other Islamic leaders, is expected to deliberate on the training, welfare and standardisation of Imamship in Ghana.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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