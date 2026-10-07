La Traditional Council secures suspension of SSNIT’s La Pleasure Beach redevelopment plans

The La Traditional Council says plans by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) to redevelop the demolished La Pleasure Beach Resort have been suspended pending further consultations among key stakeholders.

The development follows a high-level meeting involving SSNIT, the management of Labadi Beach Hotel, the Minister for Local Government, the Greater Accra Regional Minister and other relevant stakeholders.

The meeting was convened amid concerns from the La Traditional Council over the demolition of the facility and what it considers a failure by the authorities to adequately consult the traditional leadership before the exercise.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, October 7, the La Shikitele, Nii Adjei Koofeh IV, said the Traditional Council expressed its strong dissatisfaction with the manner in which the demolition was conducted.

“What we said at the meeting was that, firstly, we were very aggrieved and unhappy about the approach because we were not engaged and involved,” he said.

According to him, the Council should have been consulted before the demolition because it considers itself a key stakeholder in matters concerning the land on which the facility was situated.

“National Security said it is not every operation or exercise that people need to know. We told them that we are primary stakeholders as the landowners,” he added.

SSNIT, National Security apologise

Nii Adjei Koofeh IV disclosed that both SSNIT and National Security subsequently apologised to the Traditional Council for failing to engage it before the demolition.

He said the parties had now agreed that further steps concerning the site should follow due process and involve the relevant stakeholders.

“The National Security also apologized for not engaging us before the exercise was carried out. On the way forward, they said they want everything to be done according to due process and proper arrangements. So the intended redevelopment that SNIT wants to start should be put on hold.

“Now they are going to form a committee to go into the issues and then consider the plans that SSNIT has for the place for us to come to an amicable settlement that will lead to the satisfaction of all stakeholders,” he said.

The suspension means SSNIT's proposed redevelopment of the former La Pleasure Beach site will not proceed immediately, as a committee is expected to examine the concerns raised by the Traditional Council and review the Trust's plans for the property.

The Council says the committee's work should provide an opportunity for all parties to resolve their differences and reach an arrangement acceptable to the various stakeholders.

La Council demands protection for indigenes

Beyond the dispute over the demolition and redevelopment plans, the La Traditional Council is also insisting that the interests of the La community be taken into consideration in any future agreement concerning the site.

In particular, the Council wants the interests of La indigenes who were employed at the facility to be protected as discussions on the future of the property continue.

The Council maintains that any redevelopment arrangement should take account of its interests as the traditional authority and landowner, while also considering the livelihoods and employment of members of the La community affected by developments at the site.

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