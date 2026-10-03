Bawumia promises leases and redevelopment for businesses affected by La Beach demolition

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has pledged to rebuild the economy around La Pleasure Beach and provide leases for businesses following the demolition of structures at the site.

On Friday, October 2, several structures and businesses along the La Beach area, including La Pleasure Beach and Polo Beach Club, were demolished by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), owners of Labadi Beach Hotel and La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra.

In a statement issued in Kumasi on Saturday, October 3, 2026, he outlined proposals to restore commercial activity and develop the beach into a major tourism and economic centre.

“We will rebuild the beach economy and issue leases to each business,” he said.

Dr Bawumia said his proposals would include redesigning the area to meet appropriate standards and supporting business operators to manage their activities.

He also pledged to pursue arrangements that would allow the Labadi Beach Hotel and other operators to coexist with smaller businesses.

“We will secure the space for Labadi Beach Hotel and others and allow them to coexist with smaller businesses who together create the beach ecosystem,” he stated.

According to Dr Bawumia, the beach’s importance extends beyond recreation, providing livelihoods for thousands of people, particularly young people, while serving as a venue for international events.

He said the area had also contributed to Ghana’s tourism promotion through the Year of Return and related activities during the NPP government’s tenure.

“I am convinced that we must make La Beach a major tourist and economic enclave and I pledge my commitment to the people of La, especially the businesses at La Beach, to make that happen,” he said.

His proposals further include engaging the owners of Laboma Beach to resolve outstanding concerns and support their compliance with the law.

Dr Bawumia also promised to address issues involving the lagoon, flooding and the environment as part of the redevelopment effort.

He criticised the demolition, expressing particular concern about the destruction of movable assets that business owners could have retrieved.

“I am committed to save the thousands of jobs that the beach economy supports and to improve them,” he stated.

Meanwhile, some members of the incumbent National Democratic Congress (NDC) in La Dadekotopon and the Member of Parliament for the area, in the Greater Accra Region, have distanced themselves from the demolition exercise.

They say neither the party nor the local government authorities received advance notice.

READ ALSO: La Dadekotopon NDC, MP demand answers over demolition of La Pleasure Beach

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