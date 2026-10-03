Health Minister orders deployment of 40 additional health workers to Weija Children’s Specialist Hospital

Health Minister, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, has directed the immediate deployment of 10 medical doctors and 30 nurses and midwives to the Weija Children’s Specialist Hospital.

The move is aimed at strengthening the facility’s workforce as it expands its services as a specialist referral centre.

Mr Akandoh gave the directive after inspecting the 120-bed hospital, which he said is now operational.

He said the facility is currently providing outpatient and emergency services and is upgrading its operations to include inpatient care.

“I have directed that with immediate effect, they should bring an additional 10 medical doctors and 30 nurses and midwives to beef up the health workforce. This is a referral centre, and I think it is the first of its kind as a stand-alone children’s referral centre,” he said.

The Minister said most of the equipment required at the facility had been installed, allowing management to expand the range of services being offered.

He also urged management and health workers to maintain the facility properly and ensure patients are treated with dignity and respect.

“We have also impressed upon them to make sure they keep the facility well, maintain it and try to treat the patients with respect and dignity,” he said.

Mr Akandoh said the Ministry was closely monitoring the hospital because of its importance to the country and was committed to ensuring that it becomes fully operational.

“What Ghanaians wanted to see is that this facility is in full operation, and today we have it,” he said.

He added that outstanding issues between the government and the contractor were being resolved, stressing that the priority was to ensure the facility was put to good use for the benefit of Ghanaians.

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