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Mahama arrives in Egypt for AU summit and inaugural Alamein Africa Forum

Source: Maxwell Agbagba   
  3 October 2026 6:40am
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President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Alamein, Egypt, to attend the eighth African Union Mid-Year Coordination Summit and the inaugural Alamein Africa Forum.

The forum, being held alongside the summit, opens on Saturday with an address by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, followed by a keynote address from Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote.

President Mahama is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at a plenary session on “Investing in Health: Manufacturing and Regional Value Chains”.

His address will explore healthcare as both a social responsibility and a strategic economic sector with investment potential, focusing on manufacturing and the development of regional value chains.

The Heads of State meeting for the AU Mid-Year Coordination Summit will take place on Sunday.

President Mahama is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines, including talks with President el-Sisi.

The gatherings seek to advance Africa’s economic integration and sustainable development, bringing together governments, businesses and financial institutions to explore investment opportunities and strengthen partnerships across the continent.

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