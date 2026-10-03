Mahama arrives in Egypt for AU summit and inaugural Alamein Africa Forum

Audio By Carbonatix
President John Dramani Mahama has arrived in Alamein, Egypt, to attend the eighth African Union Mid-Year Coordination Summit and the inaugural Alamein Africa Forum.
The forum, being held alongside the summit, opens on Saturday with an address by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, followed by a keynote address from Nigerian businessman Aliko Dangote.
President Mahama is scheduled to deliver a keynote address at a plenary session on “Investing in Health: Manufacturing and Regional Value Chains”.
His address will explore healthcare as both a social responsibility and a strategic economic sector with investment potential, focusing on manufacturing and the development of regional value chains.
The Heads of State meeting for the AU Mid-Year Coordination Summit will take place on Sunday.
President Mahama is also expected to hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines, including talks with President el-Sisi.
The gatherings seek to advance Africa’s economic integration and sustainable development, bringing together governments, businesses and financial institutions to explore investment opportunities and strengthen partnerships across the continent.
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