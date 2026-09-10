Horse racing community hits Accra streets, petitions Presidency over demolished Racecourse

The Accra Turf Club has petitioned the Presidency, the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources over the demolition and alleged takeover of its facility at Borteyman on August 22, 2026 by unknown individuals under security protection.

The demonstration which was largely peaceful started at the Independence Square, with members of the horse racing community, including jockeys and horse owners, marching through the principal streets of Accra.

The protesters stopped at the Sports Ministry, the Lands and Natural Resources Ministry and the Lands Commission before proceeding to the Jubilee House to present their petition.

Presenting the petition, the club said: “We have come not merely to protest, but to seek the intervention of the highest office of our motherland Ghana in order for justice to prevail.”

They called on President John Mahama to intervene and ensure that an agreement between the State and the Accra Turf Club over the land swap is respected.

The club also cited the President’s position that “Public property must be managed transparently,” arguing that the demolition provides an opportunity for the government to demonstrate its commitment to that principle.

The club warned that the dispute could affect jobs and livelihoods, stressing: “Justice delayed is justice denied.”

The petition was received by presidential staffer Nana Yaa Jantuah, who assured the demonstrators of the President’s commitment to addressing their concerns.

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