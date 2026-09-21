Nkrumah’s vision remains relevant to Ghana’s future — Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has urged Ghanaians to draw inspiration from the vision and legacy of Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah, as the country marks Founder’s Day.

In a message shared on social media on Monday, September 21, Mahama said the occasion provides an opportunity for Ghanaians at home and abroad to reflect on Nkrumah’s contribution to Ghana’s independence struggle and his broader vision for Africa.

He said Nkrumah’s commitment to liberty, Pan-African unity and self-reliance helped establish Ghana as a symbol of hope and possibility on the global stage.

According to the President, Nkrumah’s belief in the capacity of Africans to determine and manage their own affairs remains relevant to Ghana’s national identity and aspirations.

“Today is our Founder’s Day, another opportunity for us to pause as a people and honour the immortal legacy of our nation’s founder, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

“He was a visionary whose relentless pursuit of liberty, Pan-African unity, and self-reliance placed Ghana as a beacon of hope on the global stage. His bold declaration that ‘the black man is capable of managing his own affairs’ remains the bedrock of our national pride.”

Mahama said the commemoration should go beyond remembering Nkrumah’s achievements and serve as a reminder of the responsibilities that remain in Ghana’s nation-building journey.

He noted that while Ghana attained political independence under Nkrumah’s leadership, the broader task of building a prosperous and equitable society remains unfinished.

“As we celebrate his unparalleled legacy today, I remind every Ghanaian at home and in the diaspora that the work of nation-building is not complete.”

The President urged Ghanaians to apply Nkrumah’s ideals to contemporary efforts to transform the country.

He linked the former President’s pursuit of political independence to the current need to achieve economic freedom and social development.

“Let us draw strength from Osagyefo’s vision and contribute in our own way to attaining the Resetting Ghana Agenda. I charge us all to rise above division, embrace selfless patriotism, and work tirelessly toward economic freedom and social justice.”

Mahama further called for a collective effort to build a stronger and more equitable country.

“Just as Nkrumah fought for our political independence, we have a collective duty today to build a prosperous, equitable, and resilient Ghana.”

The President’s message forms part of national commemorations marking Founder’s Day, which is observed on September 21.

The day coincides with the birthday of Dr Kwame Nkrumah, who was born on September 21, 1909.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.