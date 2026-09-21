Black Stars: Mohammed Fuseini receives late call-up for September-October games after head injury 

Derby Country forward Mohammed Fuseini has been handed a late call-up to the Black Stars team for the upcoming international break following his injury over the weekend.

The forward, who joined the Championship side in the summer, is expected to join the national team for the upcoming games against Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia and Morocco.

Fuseini has been drafted in to replace Mohammed Kudus who has opted to sit out a return to the national team after only recovering from a long-term injury which kept him out of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

His inclusion also does not come as a surprise following the uncertainty over Prince Adu Kwabena’s availability following his head injury over the weekend.

Fuseini got called up into the national the for the 2025 Unity Cup where the Black Stars played Nigeria and Trinidad and Tobago, scoring his debut goal against the latter.

He has since not received any invitation to the national team, with this becoming his first since his debut.

Fuseini was on target over the weekend, scoring a late equaliser in Derby County’s 1-1 stalemate against Burnley.

Ghana will open their international break campaign with a game against Côte d’Ivoire in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers before hosting Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium five days later.

The Black Stars then wrap up the window with a friendly against Morocco on October 4.

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