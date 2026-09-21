IGP, Savannah Regional Minister visit Gbindabuor as 36 suspects assist police investigations

Audio By Carbonatix
Salisu Be-Awuribe, the Savannah Regional Minister, and Mr Christian Tetteh Yohuno, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), have visited Gbindabuor in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District, following the lynching of a police officer in the community.
The visit was to enable them to assess the security situation on the ground, obtain first-hand information on the incident, and engage stakeholders in the area to restore calm following the death of a civilian and the subsequent mob attack that claimed the life of General Constable Redeemer Owusu on Wednesday, September 16, 2026.
Prior to the visit to the community, they held a joint closed-door meeting of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) and the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District Security Committee at Sawla to review the security situation in the community and measures to maintain peace.
Mr Be-Awuribe, speaking to the media, assured that the Regional Coordinating Council would provide the necessary support to all relevant investigative bodies to ensure thorough investigations into the incident.
He described the incident as disturbing and inconsistent with the peaceful nature of the people of the region, emphasising that anyone found culpable would face the full rigours of the law.
He cautioned residents against resorting to mob justice, reprisal attacks and further violence, urging them to cooperate with the security agencies to maintain peace and security in the area.
He also called on security personnel deployed to the community to exercise maximum professionalism and restraint while respecting the rule of law in the discharge of their duties.
Mr Be-Awuribe reaffirmed the commitment of the REGSEC to protecting lives and property and restoring lasting peace at Gbindabuor.
The IGP Yohuno expressed disappointment over the circumstances that led to the lynching of the Police officer, describing the incident as worrying and a painful reminder of the dangers Police officers face in the line of duty.
He announced that the late General Constable Owusu would be promoted posthumously to the next rank in recognition of his service and sacrifice.
He encouraged police personnel deployed to the area to remain committed to their duties despite the tragedy.
Meanwhile, security remains tight at Gbindabuor as investigations into the incident continue, with 36 suspects currently in police custody assisting the Police with investigations.
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