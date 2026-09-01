IGP deploys reinforcement team to contain violence in New Winneba shooting incident

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana Police Service has brought under control a violent incident in New Winneba, following an attack by an estimated 300-member mob that left at least three people dead and about 15 others injured.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, at about 10:40 a.m., when the group, reportedly from Gomoa Oguakrom, Gomoa Yenkuadze and Gomoa Pomadze, stormed New Winneba Township.
According to the Police, the group was armed with guns, stones, cutlasses and sticks and attacked residents, shops and properties belonging to natives of the area.
The attacks resulted in injuries to several people, with about 15 victims transported to the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba for medical attention. A police officer was also among those injured.
The Police confirmed that three people have died in connection with the violence.
Police personnel from the Winneba Divisional Headquarters and Agona Swedru District Patrols have been deployed to the affected areas to restore and maintain calm.
In response to the situation, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has ordered the deployment of a reinforcement team from the National Police Headquarters.
The reinforcement includes two armoured vehicles, which have been dispatched to strengthen security operations and protect residents and property.
The Police Service said the situation is currently under control, while security personnel remain deployed to prevent any further escalation.
The Police have assured the public that further details on the incident will be communicated as investigations and security operations continue.
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