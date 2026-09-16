Photos: IGP engages Okada riders on road safety, registration and crime prevention

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno has engaged the leadership of the Okada Riders Association of Ghana (ORAG) on road safety, regulatory compliance and collaboration with the Ghana Police Service.

The engagement, held on Wednesday, September 16, brought together the IGP, members of the Police Management Board (POMAB) and representatives of the association.

Mr Yohuno urged commercial motorbike riders to make road safety a priority, stressing the need for members of the association to receive proper training in safe riding practices and comply with road traffic regulations.

He also called on ORAG to regularly educate its members on responsible riding as part of efforts to reduce road crashes and promote safer use of the country’s roads.

The IGP further urged the riders to properly identify themselves and ensure that all members are duly registered.

He said riders must also comply with licensing requirements and ensure their motorbikes are properly registered.

The President of ORAG, Michael Kofi Owusu, expressed the association’s readiness to work with the Police Service to improve the operations of its members.

He said the association was also prepared to support efforts aimed at promoting road safety and reducing crime.

Mr Yohuno assured the riders that the Police Administration would continue engaging the association and working to address their concerns.

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