Ghana and Panama sign MoU to deepen bilateral political consultations and cooperation

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana and Panama have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formally commence bilateral political consultations.
Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa announced the agreement in a Facebook post on Monday, September 21, saying he signed the MoU with his Panamanian counterpart, Javier Eduardo Martínez-Acha Vásquez, on the sidelines of the ongoing United Nations General Assembly in New York.
Mr Ablakwa said the agreement is intended to deepen and structure cooperation between Ghana and Panama, with particular focus on maritime affairs, cocoa production and enhanced trade.
The two countries are also expected to explore mutual technical assistance in the extractive sector under the framework.
In a lighter moment, Mr Ablakwa said the meeting also provided an opportunity for the two ministers to reconcile following Ghana’s Black Stars’ victory over Panama at the just-ended World Cup, adding a sporting touch to the diplomatic engagement.
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