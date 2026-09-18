Black Stars: ‘We cannot win AFCON when we have not qualified’ – Carlos Queiroz

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz has entreated Ghanaians to be realistic as the team gets ready for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series.
Ghana is hoping to return to the continental stage once again after missing out on the last edition, which was hosted in Morocco.
The Black Stars have also not been in the final of the WAFCON since 2015, when they lost on penalties to Cote d'Ivoire in Equatorial Guinea.
Despite back-to-back group stage exits and no qualification in the last three editions, there are a group of Ghanaians who believe the Black Stars have what it takes to win the tournament soon.
However, Queiroz has asked Ghanaians to be measured in their expectations.
"We must have ambition, but also humility," the Portuguese trainer said.
"We know our recent history, and we cannot talk about winning AFCON when we have not yet qualified. We have to work, grow, compete and earn our destiny."
After guiding the Black Stars to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Queiroz will switch attention to helping the team qualify for next year's AFCON to be staged in Tanzania, Kenya and Uganda.
"Hands on the present, eyes on the future. The priority is very clear: absolute focus on AFCON qualification, with our eyes set on the 2030 World Cup," he added.
"We have an immediate objective that demands our full concentration, but we also have a greater destination ahead of us. This is the moment to start building the team for 2030, a team truly capable of honouring Ghana’s extraordinary World Cup legacy."
Ghana face Côte d’Ivoire on September 24 before hosting Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium three days later. The Black Stars will then take on Morocco in a friendly at the Grand Stade de Tanger on October 4.
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