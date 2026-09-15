AFCON 2027Q: Somalia, Niger to play home matches at Accra Sports Stadium as CAF clears facility

Accra Sports Stadium

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has confirmed that Niger and Somalia will use the Accra Sports Stadium for their home games during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers.

According to the NSA, the venue has been cleared by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to host international matches.

The Director General, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has revealed that both Niger and Somalia are seeking to use the venue for their respective matches during the international break.

"Accra Sports Stadium is currently the only approved venue for FIFA Category A matches," he told 3Sports.

The Accra Sports Stadium recently underwent maintenance after concerns were raised by CAF over the state of the facility to host international matches.

However, the venue has now been cleared and is in line to serve as the home venue not just for the Black Stars but could also be the chosen venue for the games of Niger and Somalia.

"On the 24th of September, the Black Stars will be in Bouaké. And at the same time, Niger will be here against Lesotho. So we're preparing for that,” he added.

"Both matches [Ghana vs Somalia and Somalia vs Ghana] will be played in Accra, home and away. So that's what the FA has communicated. So we need to prepare for those matches."

The AFCON qualifiers begin in a week with Ghana facing Côte d'Ivoire in their opening game before hosting Gambia in their second game.

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