Football | National

AFCON 2027Q: Somalia, Niger to play home matches at Accra Sports Stadium as CAF clears facility

Source: Lawrence Degraft Baidoo  
  15 September 2026 1:13pm
Accra Sports Stadium
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

The National Sports Authority (NSA) has confirmed that Niger and Somalia will use the Accra Sports Stadium for their home games during the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualifiers.

According to the NSA, the venue has been cleared by the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) to host international matches.

The Director General, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has revealed that both Niger and Somalia are seeking to use the venue for their respective matches during the international break.

"Accra Sports Stadium is currently the only approved venue for FIFA Category A matches," he told 3Sports.

The Accra Sports Stadium recently underwent maintenance after concerns were raised by CAF over the state of the facility to host international matches.

However, the venue has now been cleared and is in line to serve as the home venue not just for the Black Stars but could also be the chosen venue for the games of Niger and Somalia.

"On the 24th of September, the Black Stars will be in Bouaké. And at the same time, Niger will be here against Lesotho. So we're preparing for that,” he added.

"Both matches [Ghana vs Somalia and Somalia vs Ghana] will be played in Accra, home and away. So that's what the FA has communicated. So we need to prepare for those matches."

The AFCON qualifiers begin in a week with Ghana facing Côte d'Ivoire in their opening game before hosting Gambia in their second game.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group