German Ambassador describes Black Sherif’s visit to his residence as ‘dream come true’

Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has paid a visit to the German Ambassador to Ghana, Frederik Landshöft, and his family at the German Residence in Accra.

The German Embassy in Accra, in a Facebook post, described the visit as a “dream come true” for the Ambassador and his family, who have followed the musician’s career for several years.

The Embassy said Ambassador Landshöft first heard Black Sherif’s Kwaku the Traveller on a cold winter evening in Berlin in 2022 and became an instant fan of the song.

According to the Embassy, Black Sherif’s music has since accompanied the family’s journey to Ghana, with Lomo Lomo featuring prominently when they moved to the country last year.

It added that IRON BOY became the soundtrack to their first year in Ghana, while the family’s Christmas present in 2025 was an opportunity to see Black Sherif perform live at the Zaama Disco concert.

During the visit, Black Sherif and the Ambassador discussed rap, highlife and Afrobeats, as well as their favourite songs, the stories behind the music and the musician’s latest EP, SUN SHERIF.

The meeting also highlighted the growing cultural and musical links between Ghana and Germany.

The Embassy noted that First Sermon and Second Sermon were produced by Berlin-based German-Ghanaian producer Ghanaian Stallion.

It further said Black Sherif has built a strong following in Germany, describing the development as an opportunity to deepen the Ghana-Germany connection through music.

The Embassy also praised Black Sherif’s character, describing him as “a humble, thoughtful and deeply reflective artist,” while commending his team for being warm and professional.

The visit ended with a friendly game of table tennis between Black Sherif and Ambassador Landshöft.

According to the Embassy, Black Sherif won the contest narrowly, leaving the Ambassador to “still be processing the result.”

The German Embassy thanked Black Sherif for the visit and congratulated him on the release of Sun Sherif EP.

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