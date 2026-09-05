Black Sherif drops new 6-track EP ‘Sun Sherif’

Following the monumental impact of his sophomore album, Iron Boy, Black Sherif levitates into a new sonic wave with a new six-track EP titled, SUN SHERIF, out now via RBA/Empire.

On SUN SHERIF, Black Sherif explores a renewed perspective on love, life and self. The project is rooted in resilience and self-discovery, carried by his unmistakable storytelling and melodies that feel as intimate as they are universal.

Led by “Love Again” featuring Trinidad’s Full Blown, SUN SHERIF brings Sherif into a more loving and sonically ambitious space while preserving the vivid storytelling that has made him a generational voice for Ghanaian youth and young people across the diaspora.

Speaking on the project, Black Sherif says, “Almost all of the necessary affections that I have needed, and have gotten, came from afar, physically and figuratively. As a result, I have a tough time receiving and keeping love or better say intimacy, even though I crave for them intensely. Which in my adult years have become one of the greatest discussions in my bedroom mirror. With this project, I have allowed you a glimpse of it.”

The project marks a clear evolution from IRON BOY, which explored resilience, self-preservation, and the emotional consequences of explosive fame. On SUN SHERIF, the 24-year- old lets more light into the frame without losing the urgency that has defined his rise. Across the project, that openness takes different forms.

“Expresso”sits closest to the pressure of IRON BOY, turning fast success into something unstable as Black Sherif moves through loneliness, excess, risk, and the private cost of staying solid.

“Run Around” pulls that intensity into romance, framing love as a plea to be understood. “Jolie” is the project’s clearest expression of devotion, with Sherif choosing softness without making it feel lightweight.

On “Forever” featuring AraTheJay, he returns to the spiritual core of his writing, treating solitude as something protected by faith rather than proof of isolation. Even on “Frontline,” the EP’s hardest-edged record, the fight is personal, rooted in betrayal, money, pride, and the cost of staying ready for whatever comes next.

Beyond music, Black Sherif has increasingly become a larger cultural figure through his growing influence across fashion, sports culture, and conversations surrounding African identity. In 2024, he walked for Labrum London at London Fashion Week before making his Paris Fashion Week debut with Off-White.

He was also dressed by Christian Louboutin for the brand’s event with GQ during BRIT Awards week.

Most recently, he released “Find A Way” as part of PUMA’s larger World Cup campaign celebrating Ghana’s participation in the FIFA World Cup, further extending his role as both a global artist and a defining voice of Ghanaian youth culture and national pride. Listen to SUN SHERIF here.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.