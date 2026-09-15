Football

Rennes register Ghana defender Alidu Seidu for Europa League amid Nice interest

Source: Haruna Mubarak  
  15 September 2026 10:28am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has returned to first-team training at Rennes after being included in the club’s Europa League squad.

Seidu was expected to leave Rennes during the summer transfer window but remained at the French club after a move failed to materialise.

The 26-year-old has now been registered for Rennes’ Europa League campaign ahead of their opening fixture against Sturm Graz on Wednesday.

Rennes travel to Austria for the match, which is scheduled for 21:00, with the club targeting a run beyond the winter stage of the competition.

Franck Haise’s side have made a strong start to the Ligue 1 season and currently sit among the league’s co-leaders after four matches.

Seidu, however, is yet to make an appearance in Ligue 1 this season.

His return to training also comes at a potentially important time for Ghana.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Côte d'Ivoire on 24 September before playing The Gambia three days later on 27 September.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group