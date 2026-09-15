Rennes register Ghana defender Alidu Seidu for Europa League amid Nice interest

Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has returned to first-team training at Rennes after being included in the club’s Europa League squad.

Seidu was expected to leave Rennes during the summer transfer window but remained at the French club after a move failed to materialise.

The 26-year-old has now been registered for Rennes’ Europa League campaign ahead of their opening fixture against Sturm Graz on Wednesday.

Rennes travel to Austria for the match, which is scheduled for 21:00, with the club targeting a run beyond the winter stage of the competition.

Franck Haise’s side have made a strong start to the Ligue 1 season and currently sit among the league’s co-leaders after four matches.

Seidu, however, is yet to make an appearance in Ligue 1 this season.

His return to training also comes at a potentially important time for Ghana.

The Black Stars are scheduled to face Côte d'Ivoire on 24 September before playing The Gambia three days later on 27 September.

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