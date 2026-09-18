Grace Temple donates medical equipment and supplies to Korle Bu Children’s Hospital

Apostles Continuation Church International (Grace Temple, Kwabenya Branch) has donated medical equipment and essential supplies worth more than GH¢30,000 to the Child Health Department of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

The donation forms part of the church’s initiative to support vulnerable children receiving care at the hospital.

The items include two suction machines, a vein finder, three nebuliser machines, three pulse oximeters, three oxygen flow meters and six digital thermometers.

Other items donated were cannulas of different gauges, a carton of roll plaster, a carton of syringes, a ward screen, six packs of diapers, two cartons of wipes, four cartons of paper towels, 30 packs of Bel-Aqua bottled water, 12 packs of Happy Delights and a guest chair.

The donation was inspired by the biblical teaching in Matthew 25:35–40, in which Jesus speaks about caring for people in need, including the sick.

The items were presented on behalf of the church by Presiding Elder Evans Sakyi, Elder Dr Joseph Nartey, Elder Tetteh Akwerh, Elder Akomea Sakyi, Pastor Henry Abladdey, Elder Ransford Andoh, Elder Rockson Ziggy and Pastor Gideon Kyeremeh.

They were supported by the church’s women’s leaders, including Mrs Gladys Kyei Bafour, Mrs Tetteh Akwerh, Mrs Agnes, Mrs Hagah Mensah, Mrs Mary Akomea Sakyi and Mrs Winnifred Nartey, as well as other members and the church’s media team.

The donation was received on behalf of the Child Health Department by its Administrative Manager, Raphael Degbe.

Hospital expresses appreciation

Mr Degbe expressed appreciation to the church for the donation, saying the equipment and supplies would support the department’s ability to provide care and treatment to children.

“On behalf of the Department of Child Health, we wish to express our sincere appreciation to Apostles Continuation International for their generous donation of medical equipment and essential supplies,” he said.

“These items will significantly enhance our ability to provide care and treatment, particularly for the children who need it most.”

He thanked the church for its commitment to supporting healthcare and prayed for God’s blessings on the organisation.

The church said the initiative reflected its commitment to supporting children and contributing to improved healthcare delivery.

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