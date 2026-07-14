Four patients undergo first procedures at Korle Bu’s new Cardiac Cath Lab

Audio By Carbonatix
Four patients have become the first beneficiaries of treatment at the newly commissioned Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory (Cath Lab) at the National Cardiothoracic Centre (NCTC) of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.
The landmark procedures were carried out on Tuesday in collaboration with specialists from Mount Carmel Hospital in Ohio, United States, marking the beginning of clinical services at the state-of-the-art facility.
The medical team successfully implanted pacemakers in all four patients, underscoring the laboratory's readiness to provide advanced cardiac care and improve access to specialised cardiovascular treatment in Ghana.
Management of the National Cardiothoracic Centre expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama, the Ghana Medical Trust Fund and other stakeholders whose support made the installation and commissioning of the Cardiac Catheterisation Laboratory possible, describing the facility as a major boost to cardiac healthcare delivery in the country.
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