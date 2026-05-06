Hospital Staff named in Charles Amissah death probe as committee calls for sanctions

The Akosa Committee investigating the death of Charles Amissah has identified multiple health professionals across three major hospitals, accusing them of failing to provide timely emergency care when the patient was in a life-threatening condition.

The 29-year-old engineer with Promasidor Ghana Limited was reportedly knocked down in a hit-and-run incident near the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Overpass in Accra on February 6, 2026.

He was initially attended to by personnel from the National Ambulance Service, but later faced difficulties accessing emergency care.

The committee, chaired by Agyeman Badu Akosa, also raised concerns about inconsistencies in emergency response practices and the competence levels of some ambulance personnel involved in the case.

According to the report, emergency medical technicians involved in the case lacked critical training in basic life support, advanced cardiac life support, and advanced trauma life support.

“In other words, they were just couriers, really, and could not, without these skills, maintain life whilst in the ambulance,” Prof. Akosa noted.

The committee further identified several medical professionals it says failed to exercise appropriate ethical and professional judgment by not attending to the patient during critical stages of care at the Police Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital, and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Among them, Dr Anne Marie Kuduwa was cited for allegedly failing to attend to the patient at the Police Hospital and for providing untruthful information to the committee.

Dr Nina Naomi Adotevi was also named for failing to attend to the patient at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, while Dr Ida Drunt and Dr Genevieve Ajah were cited for similar failures at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Nursing staff, including Ms B. Texson, Ms Joy Daisy Nelson, and Ms Salamatu Alhassan Adu, were also listed in the findings for failing to provide care during critical moments when the patient was in a life-threatening condition.

The committee concluded that these lapses across multiple facilities contributed directly to what it described as an avoidable death.

“The medical staff on duty at the Police Hospital, Greater Accra Regional Hospital and Korle Bu Teaching Hospital failed to attend to Charles Amissah when he was in a life-threatening condition and this led to his avoidable death,” the report stated.

The committee has recommended that the professionals involved be referred to their respective regulatory and administrative bodies, including hospital management, the Medical and Dental Council, and the Nurses and Midwives Council, for disciplinary action.

It also called for urgent reforms, including the establishment of a national electronic emergency bed management system to improve coordination and reduce delays in emergency care delivery.

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