Mustapha Ussif denies responsibility for African Games audit irregularities

Former Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has rejected allegations linking him to irregularities captured in the recently released audit report on the 13th African Games, insisting he should not be held responsible for any wrongdoing identified in the document.

In a statement released following widespread public discussion of the report, Ussif said his attention had been drawn to the publication titled Comprehensive Audit Report on 13th African Games, Accra 2023, which reportedly cited him in several findings relating to procurement, contract management, and financial irregularities.

“The said report, I understand, attributes various irregularities to me,” the former minister stated.

“I, however, deny being responsible for any such irregularities, if any at all,” he added.

The audit report had recommended sanctions and recovery actions against several former officials, including Ussif, former Chief Director William Kartey, and former Local Organising Committee Chairman Dr. Kwaku Ofosu-Asare, over procurement breaches and financial infractions linked to Ghana’s hosting of the Games in 2024.

But Ussif says he is awaiting the opportunity to officially respond to the findings before any conclusions are drawn.

Statement by Mustapha Ussif

“It’s my understanding that the report will be presented to Parliament and persons who may have answers to findings will be invited to answer accordingly,” he said.

The former minister stressed that the parliamentary process would offer the necessary platform for clarification and accountability.

“Therefore, I look forward to the opportunity to respond to all the claims of impropriety in the said report,” Ussif noted.

His response marks the first public reaction from any of the principal officials named in the audit report, which has triggered intense debate over governance, procurement compliance, and financial accountability surrounding the continental sporting event hosted by Ghana in 2024.

The report details multiple alleged irregularities involving procurement methods, contract inflation, unexplained expenditures, and weak administrative controls, with recommendations for sanctions under the Public Procurement Act and recovery of hundreds of millions of cedis.

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