Technical universities call for dedicated funding to drive Ghana’s industrial transformation

Chairman of the Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities Ghana (VCTU-G) and Vice Chancellor of Sunyani Technical University, Ing. Prof. Kwadwo Adinkrah-Appiah, has called for urgent and sustainable investment in Technical Universities to address persistent infrastructure and funding deficits affecting the sector.

Speaking at the 4th Applied Research Conference of Technical Universities in Ghana held at the Takoradi Technical University in the Western Region, Ing. Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah said that although the transition from polytechnics to Technical Universities marked a major milestone in Ghana’s educational transformation, many institutions continue to struggle with inadequate infrastructure and limited financial support.

According to him, the conversion of the institutions was not matched with the corresponding investments needed to fully support their transformation into modern Technical Universities.

He noted that several critical investments remain outstanding, including modern laboratories and workshops, equipment installations, digital infrastructure, staff development, research funding, industrial training support systems, and student accommodation facilities.

“It is against this backdrop that we, the Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities Ghana, continue to support the establishment of the Technical Universities Transformation Support Fund to provide the necessary support to address these outstanding gaps,” he stated.

Ing. Prof. Adinkrah-Appiah explained that such an intervention would not only help modernize Technical Universities but also strengthen Ghana’s private sector by improving graduate employability, promoting self-employment, supporting industrial growth, and reducing youth unemployment.

The conference, which brought together academia, industry players, and policymakers, was held under the theme: “Advancing TVET for Innovation, Technology Transfer and Entrepreneurship for Sustainable Development.”

President John Mahama, who opened the conference, emphasized the importance of practical and solution-oriented research in driving Ghana’s industrialization agenda.

He announced a 10 million cedi support fund for Technical Universities and additional support for doctoral training and applied research.

The President also disclosed plans to establish a Savannah University of Science and Technology in Damango, as well as two new Technical Universities in Jasikan and Techiman.

Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu also appealed for increased investment in technical education to ensure sustainable financing for the sector.

He proposed that 10 percent of the Ghana Education Trust Fund, GETFund, be allocated to Technical Universities to support infrastructure development and skills training.

The Minister further called for 2.5 percent of Ghana’s oil revenue to be dedicated to technical education to guarantee long-term funding for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

According to him, sustainable financing remains critical if Ghana is to build a skilled workforce capable of driving industrial growth and competing in the global economy.

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