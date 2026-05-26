Health

First batch of Ghanaian health workers set for Jamaica deployment in June

Source: Prince Adu-Owusu  
  26 May 2026 7:44pm
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Ghana and Jamaica are set to deepen healthcare cooperation as the two countries move to finalise a bilateral labour agreement that will see Ghanaian health professionals deployed to the Caribbean nation beginning next month.

Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, disclosed that all technical, legal and diplomatic processes surrounding the agreement have been completed, with only the formal signing of the Memorandum of Understanding remaining.

Speaking during a meeting with a Jamaican health delegation, the Minister revealed that the first batch of Ghanaian health professionals is expected to leave for Jamaica in June.

According to him, the arrangement is expected to create employment opportunities for Ghanaian health workers while promoting skills exchange and strengthening healthcare delivery systems in both countries.

Mr. Akandoh stressed that the recruitment process would be guided by internationally accepted ethical standards, with emphasis on the welfare, rights and professional growth of health professionals involved in the programme.

Jamaica’s Minister of Health and Wellness, Christopher Tufton, described the partnership as a significant step toward addressing global healthcare workforce shortages through stronger South-South cooperation.

He noted that the agreement reflects the commitment of both countries to collaborate in improving healthcare access, sharing expertise and building resilient health systems.

The Health Minister has meanwhile directed officials of the Ministry of Health to begin preparatory implementation processes immediately after the agreement is formally signed.

Beyond the deployment of health workers, Ghana and Jamaica are also exploring broader areas of collaboration, including specialist medical training, pharmaceutical cooperation, digital health systems, public health, plant medicine research and emergency health preparedness.

As part of their visit, the Jamaican delegation is expected to tour selected health facilities and regulatory institutions in the Greater Accra, Eastern and Central Regions to strengthen institutional ties and gain further insight into Ghana’s healthcare delivery system.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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