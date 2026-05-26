Police arrest alleged robbery syndicate linked to attacks across five cities

The Ghana Police Service has arrested several suspects linked to a robbery syndicate believed to be behind a series of attacks across Accra, Tema, Anyinam, Kumasi, and Takoradi, involving the robbery of cash, gold, and mercury.

The arrests were carried out through operations led by the Office of the Special Operations Assistant to the Inspector-General of Police.

According to police, investigations began after an Ivorian investor, Mousa Bamba, reported that he had been lured to Dzorwulu under the pretext of purchasing six kilograms of gold valued at US$450,000.

Police said the suspects allegedly posed as Criminal Investigations Department (CID) officers and military personnel before robbing the investor at gunpoint and fleeing the scene.

Initial investigations led to the arrest of Mohammed Umaro, also known as Alhaji, and Gabriel Sewornu, alias Dangote.

Further investigations subsequently implicated two military officers, Lance Corporal Eugene Akurugu and Lance Corporal Emmanuel Arko, also known as Bullet, as well as three police officers — Inspector Richmond Osei, Corporal Gideon Anor, and Lance Corporal Felix Deku Tetteyga.

The Police Service said the officers involved have been interdicted to allow for investigations.

Police further disclosed that intelligence-led operations conducted on May 23 and 24, 2026, resulted in the arrest of additional suspects, including Justin Oduro, also known as Don King or Mafia, Clement Gyasi and Farouk Zakari.

All the suspects are currently in police custody, assisting with investigations, while efforts are underway to apprehend other accomplices believed to be connected to the syndicate.

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