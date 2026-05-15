Korle Bu Polyclinic receives anti-bed sore mattresses to improve patient care

The Korle Bu Polyclinic and Family Medicine Department has received eight anti-decubitus mattresses to support the care of bedridden patients and help prevent pressure ulcers among long-term patients.

The items were donated by Mr. William Kabutey Adjovu on behalf of the Drewgees Foundation as part of efforts to improve comfort and clinical outcomes for patients, particularly stroke survivors undergoing recovery.

The donation was facilitated by Dr. Gideon Nyarko, a Family Medicine Resident at the facility, who highlighted the challenges faced by patients on admission and appealed for support.

He said the initiative forms part of broader efforts to strengthen patient care and improve the quality of services delivered at the facility.

Receiving the items on behalf of the department, Chief Nursing Officer Ayesha Adjoa Boateng expressed gratitude to the foundation, noting that the mattresses would significantly improve care for patients with mobility challenges.

She also commended Dr. Nyarko for his role in facilitating the donation, describing the intervention as timely and impactful.

According to her, the support would help improve patient dignity and reduce complications associated with prolonged immobility.

Other officials present at the ceremony included Head of Department Dr. George Bediako Nketiah, Clinical Care Coordinator Dr. Baaba Damoah, Administrator Mr. Phanuel Gadzie, and other staff of the facility.

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