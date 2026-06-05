Xi Jinping to meet Kim Jong Un in rare visit to North Korea

China's president Xi Jinping will meet Kim Jong Un next week in a trip to North Korea, in his first visit in nearly seven years, according to both countries' state media.

Xi will be in North Korea from 8 to 9 June at Kim's invitation. Xi last visited Pyongyang in 2019.

The visit comes weeks after Xi received US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Beijing - two countries that loom large over Pyongyang's foreign policy.

China is a key economic and political partner of North Korea, which faces sweeping international sanctions as a result of its nuclear weapons programme and alleged human rights violations.

China and North Korea share a 1,400km-long border and are bound by a defence pact - the only one China has with any country. It guarantees mutual support if either is attacked.

This year marks the 65th anniversary of that treaty.

For Kim, the propaganda value of Xi's visit is self-evident. North Korea had improved itsstanding on the world stage after withstanding the pandemic and entering the war in Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Despite Beijing's close ties with both Pyongyang and Moscow, Xi is wary of the burgeoning alliance between Kim and Putin.

But Beijing, Pyongyang's largest trading partner, remains the main lifeline for Kim.

It is widely expected that Kim will seek more trade over the land border and more Chinese tourists to fill its newly built beach and ski resorts.

Kim has been proudly displaying his nuclear and missile arsenal. He has also been showing off the capital Pyongyang to visiting dignitaries. And he wants the world to know that it was all achieved without bending his knee to the US or engaging with the South.

Since Kim declared the end to reunification efforts with the South in December 2024, he had called South Koreans a sworn enemy and had cut all levels of communication with Seoul.

Seoul's attempts at rapprochement appears to have not resonated with Pyongyang.

When the North Korean women's professional football team visited South Korea last month to face a South Korean football team, the freeze-out was in full display.

The North Koreans barely acknowledged the South Korean public who showed up to welcomed them at the airport and the stadium. They coldly shook hands with the South Korean players before the match then followed with rough and aggressive play.

Seoul is hoping Xi will play a mediator in this trip, nudging Pyongyang to resume dialogue with both Seoul and Washington.

South Korea's minister of unification Chung Dong-young said he believes that during Xi's meeting with Kim he will discuss resuming the US-North Korea talks.

North Korea's sanctioned nuclear weapons programme may also be on the table.

While Beijing is a long-standing promoter of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula, it has significantly toned down this position in recent years.

During the Trump-Xi meeting last month, the two leaders reaffirmed the shared goal of denuclearising North Korea, according to a White House fact sheet of the meeting.

But when asked about this at a press briefing, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson did not directly confirm the agreement, instead saying China's position on the issue has maintained "continuity and consistency".

Pyongyang, for its part, has made it clear that it will not steer away from its nuclear ambitions.

Just this week, Kim said North Korea's "weapons-grade nuclear materials production capacity more than doubled" in the past five years, as he toured a new nuclear facility, state media reported.

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