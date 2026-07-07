South Africa dispels diplomatic rift with Ghana over Ramaphosa visit

The South African Presidency has refuted reports of a diplomatic misunderstanding with Ghana over claims that Ghana refused to host President Cyril Ramaphosa, explaining that recent official exchanges between the two countries concerned only preparations for the next South Africa-Ghana Bi-National Commission (BNC) meeting, not a proposed state visit.

The clarification comes amid public attention following recent anti-illegal migration protests in South Africa, which have raised concerns among several African countries, including Ghana, over the safety of their nationals.

The Business and Financial Times (B&FT) reports that the South African Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya dismissed claims that Pretoria had requested a state visit by President Ramaphosa.

Instead, he said South Africa had sought confirmation from Ghana regarding arrangements for the third session of the Bi-National Commission, an engagement that had already been agreed upon by both governments.

“The request was to confirm the seating of the BNC, which was to be co-chaired by both Presidents and had already been agreed upon after the last BNC meeting. There was no request for a state visit,” Mr Magwenya said.

BNC preparations

According to the South African Presidency, the exchange of correspondence between officials formed part of the normal diplomatic process preceding meetings of the Bi-National Commission, the principal framework through which Ghana and South Africa coordinate bilateral cooperation.

Mr Magwenya explained that the communication should not be interpreted as a fresh diplomatic request but rather as routine arrangements within an already established process.

“The latest correspondence was more of a formality than a new request. It was within the context of an already established process between the two countries. There was no request for a state visit which is very different from a working visit over a BNC,” he clarified.

The clarification follows media reports suggesting that Ghana’s government had declined a request for President Ramaphosa to undertake a state visit amid public concern over recent anti-immigration demonstrations and attacks involving foreign nationals in South Africa.

Commitment to bilateral relations

The South African Presidency stressed that relations with Ghana remain strong and continue to be anchored in broad cooperation across political, economic and social sectors.

The Bi-National Commission, established in 2019, serves as the highest institutional platform for bilateral engagement between the two countries. Its second session was held in South Africa in March 2024, while Ghana is expected to host the third meeting.

Mr Magwenya reaffirmed Pretoria's commitment to strengthening the longstanding partnership.

“South Africa remains committed to its strategic cooperation with Ghana which covers political, economic, defence and security and social sectors,” he said.

He added:

“Deepening cooperation between the two countries is not only in the national interest of the two sister nations, but also crucial to advancing the African Agenda.”

According to him, officials from both countries will continue consultations through diplomatic channels to agree on a mutually convenient date for the next BNC session.

Migration concerns

The South African official also addressed concerns surrounding recent anti-illegal migration protests, which have fuelled anxiety among some foreign nationals living in South Africa.

While acknowledging the sensitivity of the issue, he rejected suggestions that Ghanaians had been specifically targeted.

“We don't believe there should be any tension whatsoever with Ghana. Or if there's any basis for hostility between the two countries,” he said.

He further stated:

“There are no facts to support that Ghanaian nationals have been disproportionately affected by the recent wave of anti-illegal migration protests.”

However, Mr Magwenya expressed concern over remarks attributed to Ghana's High Commissioner to South Africa and comments made by Ghana's Foreign Affairs Minister, saying those statements had contributed to heightened public tensions.

“We are perturbed by their High Commissioner’s unverified public statements as much as we have noted the escalation of anti-South African rhetoric coming from their Foreign Minister,” he said.

Despite those concerns, he emphasised that Pretoria remains focused on preserving the cordial relationship between the two countries.

“Notwithstanding all of that, we remain committed to maintaining warm diplomatic relations with Ghana and continuing to work with them in advancing the development of our continent,” Mr Magwenya added.

Economic and continental significance

The clarification comes at a time when migration and the protection of foreign nationals have become increasingly sensitive issues across the continent, particularly as African countries seek to deepen regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Ghana and South Africa remain among Africa's leading economies, with longstanding cooperation in trade, investment, mining, financial services, telecommunications, manufacturing, education, defence and security.

The latest statement from Pretoria signals efforts by both countries to prevent recent migration-related concerns from overshadowing broader diplomatic, economic and continental cooperation that has characterised relations between Accra and Pretoria for decades.

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