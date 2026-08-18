Technology | Technology

Google to buy Spirit Airlines business data for $10 million

Source: Reuters  
  18 August 2026 2:50am
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Alphabet's Google is acquiring ​internal business data from bankrupt ‌Spirit Airlines for $10 million, saying it plans to use the data ​for product development and ​training its AI models.

  • The acquired data includes Spirit Airlines' employee emails, Microsoft Teams messages, spreadsheets, and calendars, as well as marketing, productivity, and operations data.
  • The data ​will be de-identified before ​the sale is complete, containing no customer ‌information ⁠or personally identifiable information.
  • A U.S. bankruptcy judge will consider approving the data sale at ​a Wednesday ​court ⁠hearing.
  • Spirit also received a $7.5 million bid from ​Mercor, an AI data ​company.
  • Spirit ⁠is selling off assets in bankruptcy after shutting down its business in ⁠May ​due to high ​debt and high fuel costs.

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