Google to buy Spirit Airlines business data for $10 million

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Alphabet's Google is acquiring internal business data from bankrupt Spirit Airlines for $10 million, saying it plans to use the data for product development and training its AI models.
- The acquired data includes Spirit Airlines' employee emails, Microsoft Teams messages, spreadsheets, and calendars, as well as marketing, productivity, and operations data.
- The data will be de-identified before the sale is complete, containing no customer information or personally identifiable information.
- A U.S. bankruptcy judge will consider approving the data sale at a Wednesday court hearing.
- Spirit also received a $7.5 million bid from Mercor, an AI data company.
- Spirit is selling off assets in bankruptcy after shutting down its business in May due to high debt and high fuel costs.
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