Google to buy Spirit Airlines business data for $10 million

The US Department of Justice is proposing a host of remedies to prevent Google from maintaining its internet search monopoly

Alphabet's Google is acquiring ​internal business data from bankrupt ‌Spirit Airlines for $10 million, saying it plans to use the data ​for product development and ​training its AI models.

The acquired data includes Spirit Airlines' employee emails, Microsoft Teams messages, spreadsheets, and calendars, as well as marketing, productivity, and operations data.

The data ​will be de-identified before ​the sale is complete, containing no customer ‌information ⁠or personally identifiable information.

A U.S. bankruptcy judge will consider approving the data sale at ​a Wednesday ​court ⁠hearing.

Spirit also received a $7.5 million bid from ​Mercor, an AI data ​company.

Spirit ⁠is selling off assets in bankruptcy after shutting down its business in ⁠May ​due to high ​debt and high fuel costs.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.