Thinking Machines Lab co-founder Barret Zoph joins Google

The US Department of Justice is proposing a host of remedies to prevent Google from maintaining its internet search monopoly

Barret Zoph, a co-founder of artificial intelligence ​startup Thinking Machines Lab, will join ‌Alphabet-owned unit Google DeepMind, Zoph said on Wednesday.

Here are some details:

Zoph will join Google's ​DeepMind as Vice President of Research ​after serving as Vice President of Research ⁠at OpenAI.

Zoph made a brief return ​to his former employer, OpenAI, after ​leaving Thinking Machines earlier this year, according to his LinkedIn profile.

The move is the latest in ​a series of AI-driven reshuffles at ​the company, including DeepMind CEO Dennis Hassabis stepping aside this ‌month.

Zoph ⁠spent six years with Google as a research scientist in Google Brain, which was later merged with DeepMind to form ​Google DeepMind ​in 2023.

Alphabet's ⁠shakeup of the AI lab included a revelation during an all-hands ​meeting on August 6 that ​some ⁠teams were moving out of DeepMind and into corporate Google, Reuters reported earlier this ⁠month, ​citing two sources.

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