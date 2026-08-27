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Thinking Machines Lab co-founder Barret Zoph joins Google

Source: Reuters  
  27 August 2026 1:36am
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Barret Zoph, a co-founder of artificial intelligence ​startup Thinking Machines Lab, will join ‌Alphabet-owned unit Google DeepMind, Zoph said on Wednesday.

Here are some details:

  • Zoph will join Google's ​DeepMind as Vice President of Research ​after serving as Vice President of Research ⁠at OpenAI.
  • Zoph made a brief return ​to his former employer, OpenAI, after ​leaving Thinking Machines earlier this year, according to his LinkedIn profile.
  • The move is the latest in ​a series of AI-driven reshuffles at ​the company, including DeepMind CEO Dennis Hassabis stepping aside this ‌month.
  • Zoph ⁠spent six years with Google as a research scientist in Google Brain, which was later merged with DeepMind to form ​Google DeepMind ​in 2023.
  • Alphabet's ⁠shakeup of the AI lab included a revelation during an all-hands ​meeting on August 6 that ​some ⁠teams were moving out of DeepMind and into corporate Google, Reuters reported earlier this ⁠month, ​citing two sources.

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