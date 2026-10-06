‘I’m 16, passed my BECE and want to become a lawyer’ – Adanwomase ‘smallish’ SHS boy

The boy in a viral video from Adanwomase SHS in the Ashanti Region has broken his silence about his age, saying he is 16 years old and passed his BECE with Grade 18, qualifying him for admission to the school.

According to Kofi Sarpong, he aims to become a lawyer and is currently studying General Arts at Adanwomase SHS in the Kwabre East District.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Adom News reporter Kwadwo Obeng Mireku, he said his colleagues often play with him, which makes him happy to be in school.

“My name is Kofi Sarpong from Atimatim Maase. I am 16 years old, and I passed my BECE with Grade 18. People see me as underage because of my stature, but I am sixteen,” he said.

The Housemaster of Adanwomase SHS, Michael Ofori, said Kofi is not the first smallish student the school has admitted.

“We have several students here who are small in stature, but they are smart and brilliant. So, with this one, I am not surprised. He likes learning, and we will also help him to achieve his future aspirations,” he told Adom News.

The Housemaster further added that education is for everyone, stressing that the school will do everything possible to support the student to succeed.

Read Also: Diminutive SHS 1 student in viral video is 16, not underage – Adanwomase SHS clarifies

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