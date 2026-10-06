NPP Germany congratulates new national executives, calls for unity ahead of 2028 elections

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Germany Branch has extended its warmest congratulations to the newly elected National Executives of the party following a successful and democratic National Executive Conference.

The branch said it welcomed the mandate entrusted to the new leadership by delegates and party faithful across Ghana and the diaspora, describing the outcome as a reflection of the confidence members have placed in the new executives.

In a statement signed by the Branch Secretary, Kofi Okantah, the NPP Germany Branch said the newly elected leadership had demonstrated the vision, competence and readiness required to steer the party towards what it described as a historic victory in the 2028 General Elections.

“We celebrate the mandate entrusted in the new leadership by the delegates and party faithful across Ghana and the diaspora.”

The branch said the outcome of the national executive elections represented an important moment for the party and expressed confidence in the ability of the new leadership to take the NPP forward.

“This victory reflects the confidence the rank and file place in their visions, competencies, and readiness to steer our great party toward a historic victory in the 2028 General Elections.”

Tribute to unsuccessful candidates

The NPP Germany Branch also extended its appreciation to all candidates who contested the national executive positions but did not emerge victorious.

It praised their patriotism, dedication and loyalty to the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition, stressing that their contributions to the party remained valuable despite the outcome of the elections.

“To all candidates who contested but did not emerge victorious, we salute your patriotism, dedication, and loyalty to the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition.”

The branch said internal elections should be seen as an important part of strengthening the party's internal democracy rather than as a process that leaves permanent winners and losers.

“In internal party elections, there are no ultimate losers only winners who advance our internal democracy.”

It urged the unsuccessful candidates to remain committed to the party and continue contributing their ideas, energy and experience to its collective development.

“Your ideas, energy, and commitment remain invaluable assets to the NPP.”

The Germany Branch further wished all the contestants success in their future endeavours and urged them to remain steadfast as integral leaders in the party's collective journey forward.

‘The national election is over; now begins the true assignment’

With the national executive election now concluded, the NPP Germany Branch said the party must turn its attention to the larger task ahead — winning the 2028 General Elections.

“The national election is over, now begins the true assignment.”

The branch said the task of securing victory in 2028 would require an unwavering commitment to reconciliation, cohesion and purposeful unity within the party.

It therefore appealed to all stakeholders, including party leadership, grassroots activists, external branches and aggrieved members, to put aside internal contestation and rally behind the newly elected executive team.

“The task of winning election 2028 requires an unwavering spirit of reconciliation, cohesion, and purposeful unity.”

The Germany Branch said unity would be critical to the NPP's ability to achieve its objectives in the next general election.

The branch called on members to work together to translate the party's shared values into an active strategy capable of breaking barriers and securing victory in 2028.

“Together, we must translate our shared values into an active strategy to break barriers and secure victory in 2028.”

Diaspora seeks stronger collaboration

The NPP Germany Branch also emphasised the important role of the diaspora in the growth and development of the party.

It said the diaspora community was looking forward to proactive collaboration with the newly elected national leadership on a number of key priorities.

One of the priorities identified by the branch is the establishment of streamlined and regular consultative forums between the national leadership and external branches.

The branch said such engagement would help strengthen communication and collaboration between the party's national structures and its branches outside Ghana.

It also called for the incorporation of diaspora expertise into the party's policy committees, manifesto drafting teams and governance planning.

According to the branch, members of the diaspora have expertise and experience that could contribute meaningfully to the party's policy development and broader organisational objectives.

The statement also called for support for external branches through capacity-building initiatives to enable them to mobilise Ghanaian communities abroad more effectively.

NPP Germany pledges support

The NPP Germany Branch said it was fully prepared to support the new national leadership and contribute towards the party's efforts ahead of the 2028 elections.

It said it would work to mobilise resources, project the party's vision across the diaspora and establish what it described as an “unshakeable bridge of collaboration” with the newly elected leadership.

“The NPP Germany Branch stands fully prepared to mobilize resources, project the party's vision across the diaspora, and build an unshakeable bridge of collaboration with our newly elected leadership.”

The branch said the next phase of the party's journey must be characterised by unity and reconciliation, with members focusing on the collective objective rather than the divisions that may have emerged during the internal elections.

It stressed the importance of honouring the contributions of all those who contested while embracing genuine reconciliation and maintaining a firm focus on the task ahead.

“By honoring the contributions of those who contested, embracing genuine reconciliation, and focusing firmly on the task ahead, we will build the strength and momentum needed to win the trust of the Ghanaian people once more.”

Focus on winning back the trust of Ghanaians

The NPP Germany Branch said the party's ability to work together would be essential to building the strength and momentum required to regain the trust of the Ghanaian people.

It urged the new national leadership, party stakeholders, grassroots activists, external branches and aggrieved members to work towards a common purpose as preparations for the 2028 General Elections begin.

The branch reiterated its readiness to play its part in strengthening the party's structures and projecting its vision among Ghanaian communities across the diaspora.

It concluded by expressing optimism about the road ahead and reaffirming its commitment to the party's collective objective.

“Together in unity, determination, and service, we look forward to achieving victory in 2028.”

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.