Rev. Adzraku Kevi calls for more women in leadership

Rev. Adzraku Kevi says more women must enter leadership to help address persistent gender inequality.

The definition of success for women has changed over the years, with more women moving beyond traditional roles to pursue leadership and professional opportunities.

Speaking on the Changes programme with Niki Samonas on the topic “Redefining Success for Modern Women”, Rev. Adzraku Kevi said, “In the old times, fulfilment in women was seen as a married woman with a number of children, the money they have and their level of education. Traditionally, a woman is seen in the kitchen and is humble and handles her husband and children very well and supports the man.”

She, however, noted that the situation is changing, with women increasingly taking up influential positions in society.

“But in these modern times, a lot has changed and we now see women being backbones of companies. These are women as vice presidents, leaders of nations,” she said.

Although women are increasingly occupying top positions, she explained that there is still considerable work to be done to achieve gender equality.

“It is possible, but I would like to say we still have work to do, because when you sit in discussions, people say there is no inequality but we are still promoting women. But if you look at our systems, they are still patriarchal,” she stated.

Rev. Adzraku Kevi further pointed to the low number of women in politics and religious leadership as evidence that more needs to be done.

“If you look at the numbers of women who are pastors and politicians, it is very low, and there is this tag on women that says they are not as strong as a man,” she added.

Despite these challenges, Rev. Adzraku Kevi said the growing empowerment of women is encouraging and creating opportunities for more women to rise to the highest levels of leadership.

She urged women to continue supporting one another and pursuing their ambitions as society’s understanding of success continues to evolve.

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