National

Joyce Bawah Mogtari urges women in public service to value their journeys

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  17 September 2026 11:41am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Senior Presidential Advisor and Senior Presidential Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari has encouraged women pursuing careers in public service and leadership to recognise the importance of their individual experiences, choices and achievements.

In a Facebook post today, Ms Bawah Mogtari reflected on her participation in a programme organised by the Association of Women Accountants Ghana on the sidelines of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board’s third-quarter meeting in Accra.

She said the programme, held under the theme “Celebrating the Journey: Choices, Milestones and Successes,” offered an opportunity to celebrate the experiences and achievements of women working across public accounting, auditing, policymaking and governance.

Drawing from her own leadership experience, Ms Bawah Mogtari said the journey of every woman matters, particularly for those navigating careers in public service and other leadership spaces.

“To every woman navigating her own path in public service, I dare say to you that your journey with all its choices, milestones, and successes matters,” she said.

She also used the occasion to underscore the importance of Africa’s participation in global standard-setting conversations, expressing gratitude to the institutions involved in hosting the programme and bringing together professionals from Ghana, across Africa and beyond.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group