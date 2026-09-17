Joyce Bawah Mogtari urges women in public service to value their journeys

Senior Presidential Advisor and Senior Presidential Aide Joyce Bawah Mogtari has encouraged women pursuing careers in public service and leadership to recognise the importance of their individual experiences, choices and achievements.

In a Facebook post today, Ms Bawah Mogtari reflected on her participation in a programme organised by the Association of Women Accountants Ghana on the sidelines of the International Public Sector Accounting Standards Board’s third-quarter meeting in Accra.

She said the programme, held under the theme “Celebrating the Journey: Choices, Milestones and Successes,” offered an opportunity to celebrate the experiences and achievements of women working across public accounting, auditing, policymaking and governance.

Drawing from her own leadership experience, Ms Bawah Mogtari said the journey of every woman matters, particularly for those navigating careers in public service and other leadership spaces.

“To every woman navigating her own path in public service, I dare say to you that your journey with all its choices, milestones, and successes matters,” she said.

She also used the occasion to underscore the importance of Africa’s participation in global standard-setting conversations, expressing gratitude to the institutions involved in hosting the programme and bringing together professionals from Ghana, across Africa and beyond.

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