Government considers extending September 18 Form One reporting date amid CSSPS challenges

The government is considering extending the September 18 reporting date for Form One students if outstanding challenges with the Senior High School placement system are not resolved by the end of the week.

The consideration follows a one-week extension of the placement resolution period after thousands of prospective Senior High School students encountered difficulties completing their placement processes under the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS).

Speaking during a visit to the National Resolution Centre in Accra, Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu said students could be given additional time to report if all outstanding cases were not resolved by the current deadline.

“Reopening date, I'll come back here. When we are not able to deal with all these issues, I ask the GES not to hesitate, but we will give them room.”

The Minister also urged officials at the resolution centre to exercise patience, tolerance and understanding when dealing with concerns raised by students and parents.

He said the government would also pursue longer-term measures to address recurring placement challenges, particularly through investments in infrastructure at schools that attract the highest demand.

“We have vacancies in A, B and C, but more in C to B in a graduated manner to A. Our government will fix this crisis with time. We have to invest long term in infrastructure,” he said.

527,000 students placed

Mr Iddrisu disclosed that about 527,000 of the 604,000 students who qualified for placement had so far secured places in Senior High Schools.

The Ministry maintained that despite the challenges, the CSSPS remains largely merit-based.

It said, however, that the government would undertake a review of the system to identify and address persistent challenges affecting the placement process.

For now, the September 18 reporting date remains the scheduled reopening date, with any extension dependent on the resolution of outstanding placement cases.

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