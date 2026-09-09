CSSPS deploys more personnel to ease delays at resolution centres

The Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) has deployed additional personnel to some resolution centres across the country following concerns over long queues and delays in addressing parents’ placement challenges.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Newsnight, the Media Relations Officer at the Ministry of Education, Hashmin Mohammed, said the move was prompted by reports of some centres struggling to attend to the large number of parents seeking assistance.

“We have been notified of the delays and then the long queues across some of the resolution centres in the country, and accordingly the coordinator for the CSSPS, with the support of some of the ministry officials, have decided to deploy more personnel into the areas that are unable to attend to the complainants with speed of time,” he said.

Mr Mohammed said the placement authorities had also established a decentralised system to make it easier for parents to have their concerns addressed.

He explained that the resolution centres operate a 24-hour service, with parents issued tickets that enable them to track the progress of their complaints.

He, however, acknowledged that the challenges would persist unless the gap between available vacancies and students’ preferred schools is addressed.

“The problem that exists at the moment is just the disparity between where vacancies exist and then the mismatch between the choices of the students, and that is what we are currently dealing at the moment,” he said.

According to him, thousands of parents have so far had their concerns addressed, although he could not provide an immediate figure.

Mr Mohammed also cautioned parents against paying money to individuals to fast-track their placement concerns.

He said allegations of some persons demanding money at resolution centres had been brought to the attention of officials in the Ashanti Region, who have been asked to take steps to prevent such practices.

He stressed that parents are not required to pay any official or third party for CSSPS placement services.

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