Photos: Frustrated parents, candidates flood Accra CSSPS Centre as placement challenges enter day 3

Long queues and overnight stays have been reported at GNAT Hall as parents and candidates seek solutions to unresolved school placement and selection problems.

There was visible frustration at GNAT Hall in Accra as the resolution of challenges with the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) entered its third day, with anxious parents and candidates continuing to arrive at the Greater Accra Placement Resolution Centre in the hope of securing assistance.

The centre has witnessed a significant increase in the number of parents and candidates seeking help with a range of placement-related difficulties, highlighting the challenges some families are facing as they attempt to secure appropriate second-cycle school placements.

Some frustrated parents reportedly spent the night at the facility before returning at dawn, determined to obtain assistance after unsuccessful attempts to resolve their concerns on previous days.

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