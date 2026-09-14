Parents in Ashanti make U-turn on Category C, D Schools as reporting deadline approaches

The impending reporting deadline for first-year senior high school students has heightened anxiety among parents whose wards are yet to secure placement.

In Kumasi, the School Placement Resolution Centre enters its fifth day of addressing concerns as first-year students are expected to report to school on September 18.

Some parents whose children's school placements are still pending say they are now ready to accept any school their children will be placed in, whether or not their aggregate matches the school's cut-off.

Their concern is compounded by the fact that academic activities have already begun in some institutions. In some technical schools such as the Kumasi Technical Institute (KTI), first-year students have already reported and orientation has started, leaving unplaced students at risk of missing crucial academic work.

The parents are urging authorities to consider boarding status for students given long-distance placements.

"At this point, we are ready to accept any school they will place our children in. What we want is for our children to go to school. But they should consider accommodation if the school is far," a worried parent said.

They argue that the long distances, high transportation costs, and safety risks make daily commuting unsustainable.

“We are ready to accept any school, whether it falls under Category C or D. However, authorities must ensure that students placed as day students are given schools close to their homes, while those placed in distant schools are offered boarding status,” another parent appealed.

Meanwhile, some parents whose wards were placed in Category C and D schools and who had initially visited the resolution centre to seek a change of placement because they felt their children's aggregates deserved superior schools, have had a change of mind.

They say they are now willing to allow their children to enroll in those schools, but are appealing for boarding accommodation for those who have been placed in distant schools.

The Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Education Service (GES) and Deputy Regional Coordinator for the Free Senior High School (SHS) Secretariat, Michael Owusu Baafi, has also confirmed a shift in the school placement exercise, with parents now accepting placements in available Category C and D schools.

According to him, the move is aimed at securing admission for their wards ahead of the reporting deadline.

During a visit to the placement resolution centre, it was observed that a separate queue had been created for parents and guardians who had agreed to accept the available schools, a measure introduced to fast-track the process and reduce congestion.

Mr. Baafi further appealed to parents and prospective students whose concerns were addressed last week but are yet to reflect on the Computerised School Selection and Placement System (CSSPS) portal to remain calm.

He assured them that all resolved cases are being processed and will soon reflect in the system, and therefore there is no need for affected persons to return to the centre.

GES officials have assured parents that all qualified BECE graduates will be placed and have urged them to remain calm and cooperate with officials at the various resolution centres across the country.

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