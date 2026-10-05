Maxwell Klu turns birthday into relief mission for Hohoe flood victims

Audio By Carbonatix
Deputy Chief Executive of the Minerals Commission, Maxwell Yao Akpene Klu, has turned his birthday celebration into a relief mission, donating essential items to victims of the recent floods in Hohoe in the Volta Region.
The donation included rice, cooking oil, bedsheets, towels, children’s clothing, slippers, sanitary pads, soap, biscuits and educational materials.
Mr Klu said he chose to support the affected communities after being moved by the devastation caused by the floods and his longstanding connection to Hohoe.
“I spent some time with my mother, who was then the Director of Education. Therefore, I consider Hohoe as a second home and decided to rally support for the people during these critical moments,” he said.
He said the floods had destroyed homes, farms, shops and other belongings that families had spent years building.
Mr Klu urged individuals, businesses and corporate organisations to support the victims, stressing that even small contributions could help families recover.
“After a flood, the victims need to be back on their feet and children back to school. No matter how small, donations of relief items or sanitary supplies could prevent a disaster from getting worse,” he said.
He also appealed for more educational materials to help affected children return to school.
Receiving the items, Volta Regional Minister James Gunu commended Mr Klu for using his birthday to support flood victims.
He described the gesture as a demonstration of compassion and solidarity and urged other individuals and organisations to emulate the initiative.
Mr Gunu assured the beneficiaries that the government would continue to support communities affected by the floods and that the donated items would be used to alleviate their immediate needs.
Some beneficiaries expressed gratitude for the support and prayed for God’s blessings for Mr Klu, a native of the region.
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