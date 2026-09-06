DirectAid concludes flood relief distribution across Greater Accra, Kasoa

Audio By Carbonatix
Humanitarian organisation DirectAid Ghana has concluded the distribution of relief items to residents of communities affected by the June 2026 floods in Greater Accra and Kasoa in the Central Region.
The exercise covered Alajo, Abofu-Achimota, Nana Krom-Lakeside-Santor, Abeka, Dansoman and Ablekuma-Manhea in the Greater Accra Region, as well as Kasoa in the Central Region.
The intervention formed part of a wider relief programme by DirectAid to support families whose homes and livelihoods were affected by the floods. The programme was estimated at about GH¢2 million and was expected to benefit about 1,500 families.
Beneficiaries received packages containing rice, litres of cooking oil, packs of spaghetti, beans, tomatoes and other food items. Household items, including mattresses, bedsheets, blankets, towels, soap and Parazone, were also distributed.
The organisation said the relief items were provided with support from its donors in Kuwait, while government officials assisted in coordinating the exercise.
DirectAid also indicated plans to extend assistance to clinics and hospitals with medical supplies and other items to support their operations.
Call to stop activities that worsen flooding
At the penultimate distribution in Dansoman, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of the Zongo Development Fund, Hajia Rakia Abdulai, urged residents to stop building on waterways and disposing of waste in drains.
She said such practices contributed directly to flooding and called for more responsible lifestyles to help reduce the frequency and severity of flood disasters.
While assuring affected persons of government support in times of disaster, Hajia Abdulai said preventive measures were equally important to protect lives and property.
She expressed the hope that communities would increasingly come together to celebrate positive occasions rather than gather to sympathise with families who had suffered preventable losses of lives and property.
The June floods affected several communities in Greater Accra and other parts of the country, leaving families with damaged homes and livelihoods.
The relief exercise provided food and household essentials to affected families as they worked to recover from the disaster.
The conclusion of the DirectAid exercise has renewed attention to the need for flood prevention measures alongside emergency relief, particularly enforcement against development on waterways and improved waste management.
is
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