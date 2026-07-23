ADRA Ghana to train June 29 flood victims and support livelihood recovery

Audio By Carbonatix
The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (ADRA) Ghana has announced plans to provide skills training and livelihood support for families affected by the devastating June 29 floods, shifting its focus from emergency relief to long-term recovery.
The organisation says the initiative is intended to help victims rebuild their livelihoods and generate sustainable sources of income after the floods destroyed homes, businesses and other means of survival in several communities.
Speaking during the presentation of relief items to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), ADRA Ghana's Country Director, Dr Isaac Kankam-Boadu, said the organisation's response would extend beyond the distribution of relief supplies.
"After this presentation, we will be engaging with our donor partners and once NADMO has identified the victims, we will collaboratively work with them so that the affected victims can be trained in some skills which they can engage in livelihood activities. By so doing, they will be able to generate their own income and bounce back to their former state," he said.
To address the immediate needs of affected households, ADRA Ghana mobilised approximately GH¢224,000 with support from ADRA International, its Africa Regional Office and the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Ghana.
According to Dr Kankam-Boadu, the funds were used to procure relief items identified by NADMO as priority needs, including student mattresses, toiletries, detergents, washing powder and other household essentials.
"Altogether, it is about 224,000 Ghana cedis, and these are the monies that we have used to provide all the items for the victims," he stated.
He added that ADRA Ghana would continue working closely with NADMO during the distribution of the items and said the organisation's volunteers were ready to provide additional support at the community level.
Receiving the donation on behalf of the government, NADMO's Deputy Director-General in charge of Technical, Alhaji Ahmed-Rufai Afarahim, assured the public that the relief items would be delivered to those affected.
"We promise these items will get to the victims of the June 29 flood disaster," he said.
The June 29 floods displaced thousands of people, destroyed homes and businesses, and disrupted livelihoods across several parts of the country.
While relief efforts continue, ADRA Ghana says restoring livelihoods will be critical to helping affected families recover fully and rebuild their lives with dignity.
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