CBG donates relief items to NADMO to support flood victims

Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG) has donated relief items to the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) to support communities affected by recent floods, reaffirming the bank's commitment to disaster response and sustainable national development.

The donation forms part of CBG's corporate social responsibility efforts to support vulnerable communities during emergencies while contributing to national disaster relief initiatives.

Speaking during the presentation, Managing Director of CBG, Dr. Naomi Wolali Kwetey, said the bank remains committed to supporting the communities in which it operates, especially during times of crisis.

"Today we are here at NADMO to present some items for the flood victims. As an institution, we remain responsible to the environment in which we work, and we know that after the heavy rains, some families and communities have been affected. As our slogan says, CBG stands with you. We are here today to support the flood victims and help alleviate some of the difficulties they are facing."

The donated items included bags of rice, sugar, student mattresses, mosquito nets, mosquito sprays, blankets, and other essential supplies identified by NADMO as the immediate needs of affected families.

Dr. Kwetey explained that the bank consulted NADMO before making the donation to ensure the support addressed the most pressing needs of flood victims.

"Before we decided on the things to donate, we engaged NADMO and they gave us a list. The reason is simple; we wanted to see how best we could meet the needs of the flood victims," she said.

She noted that beyond providing immediate relief, CBG remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote disaster preparedness and strengthen Ghana's resilience to future emergencies.

Receiving the donation, Director General of the National Disaster Management Organisation, Major Dr. Joseph Bikanyi Kuyon (RTD), underscored the importance of sustained support from the private sector in helping the country strengthen disaster preparedness.

According to him, disaster management should focus more on prevention and preparedness than emergency response alone.

"Disaster management is a process, it’s not an event, so the appeal we’re making to everybody out there is that the work that should be done before disaster happens is more important than the work we do when it happens. We’re asking that this should be a friendship, not only for today but it should continue that after this, CBG will continue to support what NADMO is doing to keep the country safe," he said.

The donation comes as several communities continue to recover from recent flooding, with renewed calls for stronger investment in disaster preparedness, climate resilience, and coordinated emergency response.

CBG says it will continue supporting vulnerable communities through similar interventions, while NADMO has encouraged more corporate organisations to complement government efforts in disaster management and humanitarian assistance.

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